Cardinals “not discouraged” by loss to Rams

A 30-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night dropped the Arizona Cardinals from the top spot in the NFC standings and served as the team’s third loss in its last six games.

Kyler Murray tossed two interceptions and had several more passes nearly picked off, and the Cardinals also turned the ball over on downs twice in the contest as well.

But while the Cardinals dropped a third straight game at home to fall to 10-3, Murray and the Cardinals say they aren’t discouraged by the performance.

“I thought we just had a a couple of negative plays offensively, other than that I think we moved the ball well,” Murray said, via Alex Weiner of AllCardinals.com. “I think we executed at a pretty high rate . . . I’m not discouraged by what happened in the game.”

The Cardinals did produce plenty of offense, gaining 447 total yards for the night. Murray made some terrific throws to offset his poor ones and directly a stellar six-play sprint in the final 35 seconds of the first half to get a tying field goal before the break. Additionally, the Cardinals ability to get a field goal to pull within seven and then recover an onside kick to give them the chance to tie the game late in regulation showed their resolve until the end.

“I thought the effort was as good as we’ve had as far as start to finish,” head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “Guys continued to battle and continued to stay in the game. But just not clean enough in any phase.”

Murray was intercepted by Ernest Jones and Leonard Floyd, the second of which set the Rams up in prime territory for a score on their own 19-yard line. Arizona failed conversion attempts on fourth-and-2 in the third quarter and fourth-and-1 in the fourth quarter to thwart scoring chances. Seven penalties on the night also proved costly.

While the Cardinals no longer sit provisionally in the No. 1 seed spot in the conference, but there’s four more weeks to try and reclaim the top spot from the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Everything is in front of us,” Murray said.