Chiefs placing Chris Jones on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Chiefs have another player in COVID-19 protocols.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters in his Tuesday press conference that defensive lineman Chris Jones is going on the COVID-19 list.

Receiver Josh Gordon was placed on the list on Monday.

With the Chiefs playing the Chargers on Thursday, the status of both Jones and Gordon is in question for Week 15. While the players could have a pair of negative tests separated by 24 hours, there isn’t much time for that to happen.

Jones has been one of Kansas City’s best defenders, recording 7.0 sacks, six tackles for loss, 14 quarterback hits, and five pass breakups. He had a half-sack in the Chiefs’ 48-9 beatdown of the Raiders on Sunday.

The Chargers also have a COVID-19 issue with their offensive line, placing left tackle Rashawn Slater on their list on Monday.