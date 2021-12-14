Christian McCaffrey tests positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is the latest in a string of well-known NFL players to come down with COVID-19.

McCaffrey has tested positive, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The team announced that he is now on COVID-19 reserve.

The Panthers have already ruled McCaffrey out for the season because of an ankle injury, so his positive test won’t have a significant impact on the team, but will impact who he can be around while he rehabs.

McCaffrey played in seven games this year and carried 99 times for 442 yards while also catching 37 passes for 343 yards. Last year injuries limited him to just three games.