Colts activate Ryan Kelly off COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Colts will have their center as they begin their practice week to play the Patriots on Saturday.

Coming off a Week 14 bye, Indianapolis has activated Ryan Kelly off the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Tuesday.

Kelly was placed on the list on Dec. 4 and missed the Colts’ Week 13 matchup with the Texans. If there were ever a game for Kelly to miss it was that one, as Indianapolis battered Houston 31-0.

The 18th overall pick of the 2016 draft, Kelly is a two-time Pro Bowler. He’s started the rest of Indianapolis’ 12 games this season.