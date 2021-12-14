Darren Waller remains out of practice for Raiders

Getty Images

Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said in his Monday press conference that tight end Darren Waller had made progress in his recovery from knee and back issues. But according to Las Vegas’ injury report, he’s still not ready to make it back to practice.

Playing the Browns on Saturday, the Raiders issued an estimated practice report for Tuesday. But Waller would not have practiced if Las Vegas held a full session.

Waller hasn’t played since the Raiders’ victory over the Cowboys on Thanksgiving. One of Las Vegas’ most important weapons, Waller has 53 catches for 643 yards with a pair of touchdowns this season.

Safety Jonathan Abram (illness), cornerback Trayvon Mullen (toe), and linebacker Denzel Perriman (ankle) also would not have practiced on Tuesday.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby (calf), tight end Foster Moreau (abdomen), linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (hamstring), and defensive end Carl Nassib (knee) would have been limited. Nassib has also missed the Raiders’ last two games.

Linebacker Marquel Lee (ribs) and safety Tre’von Moehrig (tooth) would have been full participants.

Additionally, the Raiders have activated running back Jalen Richard off of the reserve/COVID-19 list. Tight end Nick Bowers has been designated to return from injured reserve and the club signed defensive tackle Damion Square to its practice squad.