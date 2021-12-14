DeAndre Hopkins, James Conner having MRIs Monday

Getty Images

Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and running back James Conner got hurt late in Monday night’s loss to the Rams and both players are having some tests on Tuesday.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters that Hopkins is having an MRI on his leg and Conner is having one on his ankle as part of the evaluation of their injuries. Kingsbury said on Monday night that he didn’t think either player has a serious injury, but the test results will provide more insight on that front.

Hopkins had five catches for 54 yards on Monday night, but was not in on the final offensive possession of the game because of the injury.

Conner had 13 carries for 31 yards and two touchdowns to go with nine catches for 94 yards.