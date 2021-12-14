Dolphins cut Austin Reiter

Getty Images

The Dolphins announced Tuesday they waived center Austin Reiter.

Reiter appeared in six games with five starts this season for Miami, which signed him off the Saints’ practice squad Oct. 5. The Dolphins needed help at the position after Michael Deiter went on injured reserve with foot and quad injuries. Deiter returned in Week 13.

Reiter served as the Saints’ emergency center in Weeks 2 and 3 but did not play despite being active.

Reiter has played 65 games with 38 starts for three different teams in his career. He has seen action with Cleveland, Kansas City and Miami.

Reiter started at center and won a Super Bowl LIV ring with Kansas City in 2019.

He originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick of Washington in 2015.