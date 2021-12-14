Eddie Goldman, Artie Burns go on Bears COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Bears put three more players on their COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday.

Defensive tackle Eddie Goldman, cornerback Artie Burns, and linebacker Sam Kamara have all gone on the list. Kamara is on the practice squad while Goldman and Burns join defensive lineman Mario Edwards and offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson on the active roster version of the list.

Goldman has 18 tackles and a half-sack in 10 appearances for the Bears this season. Burns has started the last three games for Chicago and only played on special teams before getting bumped up to the first team. He has been credited with 17 tackles the last three weeks.

Any of the vaccinated players on the list will be eligible to return to action with two negative tests taken 24 hours apart. The Bears play the Vikings on Monday night in Week 15.