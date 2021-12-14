House committee requests all evidence of alleged interference by Daniel Snyder in NFL investigation

Getty Images

Plenty have noticed Tuesday’s report from the Washington Post regarding allegations of inference by Washington owner Daniel Snyder in the investigation of workplace misconduct within the organization. The House Committee on Oversight and Reform are among those who have noticed.

On Tuesday, Representatives Carolyn B. Maloney, Chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, and Raja Krishnamoorthi, Chairman of the Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy, issued a statement calling on the NFL to “immediately produce” all evidence regarding Snyder’s efforts to obstruct the investigation conducted by attorney Beth Wilkinson.

“It has become clear that Dan Snyder’s words and actions regarding the investigation into the Washington Football Team do not align,” Chairwoman Maloney said. “While Mr. Snyder publicly stated that he wanted independent investigators to ferret out the truth, today’s reporting suggests that he was privately trying to obstruct the efforts of the very investigator he hired in an effort to conceal damaging information. These disturbing revelations have only strengthened the Committee’s commitment to uncovering the truth in this matter. The NFL must honor Commissioner Goodell’s promise to cooperate with Congress and fully comply with the Committee’s request for documents.”

Krishamoorthi was equally vocal in his position that the information should be produced.

“Today’s news confirms our worst fears: Dan Snyder actively fought to undermine NFL’s investigation into WFT’s hostile workplace culture,” Krishnamoorthi said. “According to this reporting, not only did he try to prevent a key fact witness — a woman he paid $1.6 million in a sexual misconduct settlement — from speaking with investigators, he went as far as to send private investigator to witnesses’ homes. Snyder will stop at nothing. To get to the bottom of this story, NFL must immediately turn over all evidence of Snyder’s interference and the other documents we requested over a month ago.”

Congress commenced an investigation regarding the WFT investigation after emails were selectively leaked by someone to the media, resulting in Raiders coach Jon Gruden resigning under duress. The league responded, and the two sides apparently are haggling over the question of whether and to what extent the investigation consists of privileged information.