Isaiah Spiller declares for NFL Draft

Getty Images

Running back Isaiah Spiller is heading for the NFL.

Spiller announced that he’s giving up his remaining eligibility at Texas A&M in order to enter the 2022 draft. He joins defensive tackle DeMarvin Leal as Aggies who are making early entries into the professional ranks.

Spiller spent the last three years in College Station and he rushed for more than 1,000 yards in his final two college seasons. He leaves school with 541 carries for 2,993 yards and 25 touchdowns to go with 74 catches for 585 yards and a touchdown.

Notre Dame’s Kyren Williams has also announced his intention to enter the NFL Draft. Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker and Iowa State’s Breece Hall may be making the same decision in the near future.