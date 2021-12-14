James Conner: Shame on us if we think home-field advantage doesn’t matter in playoffs

Getty Images

Monday night’s 30-23 loss to the Rams means there’s a new No. 1 in the playoff pecking order in the NFC.

The Cardinals are out and the Packers are into position for the only first-round bye in the conference. They’re also in line to play all of their postseason games at home while the Cardinals are now the No. 3 seed, which would mean having only one home game guaranteed in the postseason.

Given their 7-0 record on the road, the Cardinals might be OK with that and head coach Kliff Kingsbury joked after the loss that he would be OK losing “every game and play on the road every week” in the playoffs. Running back James Conner took a more serious view of the team’s 3-3 record at home this season.

“We would like [home field],” Conner said, via the team’s website. “We haven’t played the best at home. We acknowledge that. Shame on us if we think like [we don’t want home field]. That’s not the case. We’re not thinking that at all. We still have to play better football. We have to play our best game, whether it’s on the road or at home.”

Next Sunday will have the Cardinals back on the road in Detroit, but they’ll need more than their own wins to move back up in the conference before the regular season is out.