Jared Goff: I think your character shows in these last four games

Getty Images

The Lions won’t finish the season winless after defeating the Vikings in Week 13. But that doesn’t mean they’re OK with ending the season with one victory.

Speaking to the media on Monday, quarterback Jared Goff said the goal is to rip off “four straight wins” to cap 2021.

“We’re trying to win every game,” Goff said, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN. “We’ve got Arizona next week and we’ll deal with whoever we’ve got after that, but it’d be tough to stand up here if I didn’t believe in those guys, and I was ‘BS’-ing you guys. But I believe in those guys, I believe that we can win games and I believe that we can play with anybody. I believe in our coaches.”

Goff also noted he feels like a strong finish to this season can help carry some positive energy into 2022.

“I think at the end of the day, we’re playing for pride and who we are,” Goff said. “I think your character shows in these last four games. You find out a lot about people in times like these, in times of adversity. I believe I know who’s in that locker room, so I don’t believe we’re going to find anything we don’t like, but it does test you.”

In his first season with Detroit, Goff has completed 66 percent of his passes for 2,791 yards with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He’s also fumbled nine times, losing six of them.