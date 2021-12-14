Jerry Jacobs to miss remainder of Lions season after tearing ACL

Getty Images

Cornerback Jerry Jacobs went from signing with the Lions as an undrafted free agent to starting the last nine games, but his feel-good story ended on a sour note on Sunday.

Jacobs left their 38-10 loss early in the first quarter and he’s been diagnosed with a torn ACL. Head coach Dan Campbell noted the trajectory of Jacobs’ rookie season while discussing how bad he feels for the player.

“You feel awful,” Campbell said, via James Hawkins of the Detroit News. “He’s improved so much, particularly from spring just to where he’s been playing lately. Before he got hurt, he had already been doing some good things.”

Jacobs had 34 tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and seven passes defensed while appearing in every game this year. That play had him in the Lions’ plans for next season, but, the timing of the injury will likely make it hard for him to get on the field before training camp.