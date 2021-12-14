Jerry Jones: I don’t want to say Dak Prescott’s slumping, but that’s probably fair

The Cowboys beat Washington 27-20 on Sunday, but it was not an overwhelming offensive effort for the NFC East leaders.

They averaged under four yards a carry on the ground and Dak Prescott was 22-of-39 for 211 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions over the course of the game. Prescott’s performances in six games since returning from a calf injury have not been up to his previous standards, which led to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones being asked if Prescott is in a slump during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday.

“I don’t want to say ‘slump,’ but that’s probably fair,” Jones said. “But it’s such a multi-faceted evaluation that I would say that our offense is definitely away from where we were playing five and six games ago from the standpoint of production. What the opposing defenses has to do with it needs to be considered.”

Jones said that Prescott is healthy and that he doesn’t think there’s “merit” to the idea that his mechanics are out of whack as a result of time missed due to injury over the summer or in the season. He also said he has “real confidence” in Prescott and the offense putting everything back together.

“He will figure it out,” Jones said. “That’s the key thing here. He has no superior in working on it, studying it, taking it to the practice field, repetition. He’s as good or better than anybody I’ve ever seen and so he will mentally and physically rep this through.”

The Cowboys have a comfortable lead in the division entering the final four weeks of the year, so that gives them time to find their way back to the right offensive groove and any steps on that front are likely to start with Prescott returning to form.

  1. Should of asked “you think that huge contract was worth it?”. Average at best. Cap crap for many years

  2. I like Dak but this is why he was never worth 40 million. If a single thing goes wrong (right now it’s the running game) his performance suffers

  3. Good player, but not elite. He’s probably top 10 but not top 5. In no particular order but all ahead of Dak…

    Brady
    Rodgers
    Mahomes
    Wilson – when he’s not hurt
    Murray
    Allen
    Hebert
    Stafford

    Prescott

  4. Aaron Rodgers was “slumping” too when McCarthy was in Green Bay. The Packers offense is much better now, and Rodgers is playing better than ever. Jerry, why don’t you try hiring the best coach available? I realize Jerry’s a HOFer, and nobody’s going to tell him what to do, but Jerry has the answer looking at him in the mirror.

  5. It’s a talented offense, but the running back doesn’t have the same burst he once had and every defender knows it. There have been so many plays these last few weeks where the Zeke of old would’ve turned it into a big gainer. But he’s not the Zeke of old; he’s just old Zeke. That allows defenders to key on the passing game and puts a lot more weight on the QB, a weight the qB doesn’t seem able to carry.

    McCarthy has to get creative with his use of Pollard and Zeke to alleviate the pressure on the passing game.

    But let’s be real. “McCarthy” and “creative” are not usually words you hear in the same sentence, unless they’re coupled with the word “not.”

  6. Jerry was wrong when he thought Zeke Elliott was the key to the Superbowl and overpaid him Next he thinks Dak Prescott is the key and over pays him also WRONG again.

