Josh Bellamy sentenced to three years for fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 funds

Getty Images

Former NFL receiver Josh Bellamy was sentenced to 37 months in jail for fraudulently obtaining over $1.2 million in COVID-19 relief funds.

Per the Associated Press, Bellamy was sentenced on Friday after pleading guilty in June to charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He is also obligated to pay restitution for the misappropriated funds.

Bellamy received a Paycheck Protection Program loan of $1.2 million on the basis of falsified company information. He then admitted to using the funds on personal expenditures such as jewelry and hotel stays.

Bellamy last played for the New York Jets in 2019, appearing in seven games with two catches for 20 yards. Bellamy spent parts of eight seasons in the NFL with five different teams. His longest stint came with the Chicago Bears from 2014-18 where he caught 76 passes for 999 yards and five touchdowns in 67 games.

Bellamy also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers and Washington Football Team.