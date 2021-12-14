Josh McDaniels has “no regrets” over not taking Colts job

Posted by Myles Simmons on December 14, 2021, 4:20 PM EST
Dallas Cowboys v New England Patriots
Getty Images

The Patriots are traveling to Indiana this week to play the Colts, marking the first time since 2015 that the two teams will meet in Indianapolis.

That also means it’s the first time New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will coach at Lucas Oil Stadium since he left the Colts at the proverbial altar back in 2018 when he changed his mind about becoming the organization’s head coach after Super Bowl LII.

Indianapolis went on to hire Frank Reich and has made it to the postseason twice in his tenure.

McDaniels has received interviews but hasn’t landed a head coaching job. But when asked this week how he’s changed since electing to stick with New England, McDaniels didn’t seem to think he made the wrong choice.

“I think every year I have tried to learn and grow as a coach and as a person. You make decisions in life and in your career that you feel like are the best decisions for you and your familiar, which is certainly what happened then,” McDaniels said, via Ryan Hannable of WEEI. “You move forward and you do everything you can within your power to make those decisions the right ones. That’s what I’ve tried to do every day. I certainly have no regrets about what has transpired since then.

“I know they have done a great job. They have a tremendous staff. Coach Reich does a great job. [G.M.] Chris Ballard is obviously tremendous in his role in what they do in their organization is pretty special. I’ve learned a lot being here. This is a great place to be. I learn from Bill daily, weekly under his guidance. He really challenges me to try and improve each year and I have tried to do that myself. That’s really what any of us can do, but very fortunate to be where I am at and I am looking forward to this week.”

One could argue McDaniels certainly made the right choice, given that the Patriots won the Super Bowl in the 2018 season and Colts quarterback Andrew Luck retired abruptly in Aug. 2019. Plus, the Patriots now control their own outcome for the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

But if the Colts or Indianapolis as a whole still harbors some negative feelings toward McDaniels, it’s a little hard to blame them.

9 responses to “Josh McDaniels has “no regrets” over not taking Colts job

  1. Eric Bieniemy demands an explanation to this logic… Despite not even being offered a high school gig, at this point I think he’d take it over being paid millions to be an “offensive coordinator”(wink/wink) who doesn’t get to call plays under Andy Reid. Ride the coattails, it’s okay, Josh plays the parts and is doing well. Sometimes people are just better at not being in charge, yet get the impression they’d be great.

  2. McDaniels knew that Luck was planning to retire and anything to the contrary he had been told by the Colts was BS.

  carloswlassiter says:
    December 14, 2021 at 4:27 pm
    McDaniels knew that Luck was planning to retire and anything to the contrary he had been told by the Colts was BS.

    

    

    Yep.

    It’s funny to me how blame or accusations always need to be placed at NE’s feet, and in this case, Indy is being disingenuous that they knew Luck was going to retire and clearly McDaniels didn’t know about it until getting a whiff of it during the interview process, possibly after he was offered the gig.

    Always go to the source.

    The Colts will always be the prime player in Framegate II and their loser mentality follows them to this day and don’t think for a second NE isn’t paying attention. The Pats know about it all.

    Loser Gregg Doyel already has a loser mentality, whiny baby article written and it’s Tuesday.

    LOSERS

  4. There’s nothing wrong with not being in charge. I think we put the role of manager, coach, shot-caller up on a pedestal… but unless you actually enjoy the administrative, bureaucratic, high-level management that those jobs require, sometimes it’s just more enjoyable and fun to focus on what you do best. Josh McDaniels is an offensive coach who excels at working with QBs, likely because he enjoys it! Maybe he doesn’t he want to come up with game plans for all 3 phases of the game, and enforce them through his position coaches, etc.

  5. I don’t think the Colts have any regrets either. Reich has done great with a team that was near the bottom of the league. McDaniels took a Denver team that was pretty good and turned it into a trainwreck. I’ll be surprised if he ever gets offered another HC job after what he did to the Colts. He didn’t handle that well and it was very unprofessional. Besides, all McDaniels has ever done is ride on BB’s coattails.

  6. Wow, I didn’t know that McDaniels had a familiar; so does that make him a warlock, or do only witches have familiars?

  7. I have a feeling the Colts are happy you didn’t take the job too. Pats aren’t the Pats because of you. They won 3 super bowls before you became coordinator and 3 after. And if you become their head coach in the future, the team will start to decline as quickly as your Broncos did. Cutler sucks, I want Tebow. Unreal.

