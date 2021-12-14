Kareem Hunt wouldn’t have practiced Tuesday, Jadeveon Clowney would have been limited

Getty Images

The Browns worked virtually on Tuesday after placing eight players on the COVID-19 reserve list and they handed in an estimated practice report ahead of Saturday’s game against the Raiders.

Running back Kareem Hunt would have sat out with the ankle injury that knocked him out of Sunday’s win over the Ravens. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Hunt is unlikely to play against Las Vegas.

Stefanski said the same about cornerback Troy Hill (knee) and Hill was also listed as out on Tuesday. Defensive tackle Malik Jackson (knee), cornerback Greg Newsome (concussion), and wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (concussion) also would have sat out.

Guard Joel Bitonio (back), tight end Harrison Bryant (ankle), defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (knee), safety Ronnie Harrison (ankle), and center J.C. Tretter (knee) would have worked in limited fashion. Bryant and Harrison were both out on Sunday.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (foot, left shoulder) and linebacker Sione Takitaki (shoulder) were listed as full participants.