Kevin Stefanski: We’ll get our work in, we have to come ready to go Saturday

Getty Images

The Browns placed eight players on the COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday and they moved to virtual meetings as a result of enhanced protocols at the team’s facility due to the number of positive tests, but they’re set to practice later in the day and head coach Kevin Stefanski said that their focus has to remain on Saturday’s game against the Raiders.

Stefanski said at his press conference that the Browns will “get our work in” and noted that the team has worked under these protocols in the past. They’ve also played without members of the team available, including a playoff win last season when Stefanski was at home after testing positive and he said that the Browns have to focus on the game rather than who won’t be on hand this weekend.

“We’ve got pros. I think those guys understand what’s really important is this game on Saturday. It’s an AFC game and we have to come ready to go,” Stefanski said, via 92.3 The Fan.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry, guard Wyatt Teller, tackle Jedrick Wills, tight end Austin Hooper, and edge rusher Takk McKinley were the members of the active roster who went on the reserve list Tuesday.