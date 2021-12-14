Lions claim Saivon Smith, put Nickell Robey-Coleman on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Lions lost cornerback Jerry Jacobs to a torn ACL in Sunday’s loss to the Broncos and they made several roster moves involving cornerbacks on Tuesday.

Saivion Smith is joining the team as a waiver claim while Nickell Robey-Coleman, who stepped in for Jacobs Sunday, has been placed on the practice squad COVID-19 reserve list. Cornerbacks Shakur Brown and Chris Williamson were both signed to the practice squad.

Smith played 11 special teams snaps for the 49ers in their overtime win over the Bengals, but got cut from the roster on Monday. He also appeared in six games for the Cowboys last season.

The Lions also have Ifeatu Melifonwu, Mark Gilbert, and Bobby Price on the COVID-19 reserve list. That leaves Smith, Amani Oruwariye, and Will Harris on the active roster at corner for the time being.