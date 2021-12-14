L’Jarius Sneed on his way back to Kansas City, could practice Wednesday

Getty Images

Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed is on his way back to Kansas City from his hometown of Minden, Louisiana, coach Andy Reid said Tuesday.

Sneed could return to practice Wednesday, which would give him a chance to play in Thursday Night Football.

Sneed missed Sunday’s victory over the Raiders after the death of his brother, T.Q.

“I’ve had a chance to talk to him here a little bit over the last few days,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, via Pete Sweeney of arrowheadpride.com. “Obviously, he’s hurting from the situation. (He) was very close to his brother, so like I said, he’s on his way back, and I think it will be good for him to be around his teammates. They care a lot about him, so I think that will help him.”

It was Sneed’s decision when to return, Reid said.

“You’re not forcing anybody back in this type of situation,” Reid said. “They’ve got to take care of business in what they need to do. There’s a lot that goes into it, so that’s where we’re at with him.”

Sneed has 62 tackles, six pass breakups and two interceptions in 12 games this season.