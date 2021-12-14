L’Jarius Sneed the only Chiefs player listed as out of practice Tuesday

Getty Images

The Chiefs expect cornerback L’Jarius Sneed to be back in Kansas City for Wednesday’s practice and his return to the field would likely mean the entire active roster is on hand to prepare for Thursday’s game against the Chargers.

Sneed missed last Sunday’s game after the death of his brother and has remained away from the team the first couple of days of this week. He was the only player on the 53-man roster who did not fully participate in Tuesday’s practice session.

Linebacker Nick Bolton (wrist), cornerback Rashad Fenton (knee), safety Tyrann Mathieu (not injury related), tackle Lucas Niang (ribs), defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (elbow), running back Darrel Williams (quadricep), and guard Andrew Wylie (knee) made up the group of players who were listed as full participants.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones wasn’t at practice, but doesn’t appear on the injury report because he is currently on the COVID-19 reserve list.