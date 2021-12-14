O.J. Simpson exits parole, and is “completely free”

Getty Images

The Hall of Fame running back who should be serving a double-life sentence for killing Nicole Brown and Ronald Goldman is officially a free man.

Via the Associated Press, O.J. Simpson exited parole on December 1. He had been due to be discharged from parole on September 29, 2022. The status was shortened due to good behavior.

“Mr. Simpson is a completely free man now,” lawyer Malcolm LaVergne told the AP.

Simpson was released from prison in Nevada on October 1, 2017, after spending multiple years behind bars following a failed plot to recover memorabilia in a Las Vegas hotel in 2007.

He still owes more than $60 million in civil judgments from the killings. Although he somehow avoided a conviction, a jury in a civil case found him responsible for the deaths.

Now 74, Simpson became the NFL’s first 2,000-yard rusher in 1973. He crossed the barrier against the Jets, 48 years ago as of Thursday, December 16. He rushed for 200 yards that day, breaking the single-season record of 1,863 set by Hall of Famer Jim Brown in 1963.