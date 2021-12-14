Owners reportedly will vote tomorrow on a measure that was supposedly passed in October

Getty Images

When NFL owners gather in Dallas on Wednesday, they’ll reportedly vote on a procedural change that has already been communicated to teams as a done deal.

Via Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com, “NFL owners will vote tomorrow to allow teams to conduct head coach and G.M. interviews in the last 2 weeks of the regular season.” However, in a memo sent to all teams on October 27, the league announced the adjustment to the coaching interview procedures, without equivocation or limitation.

The NFL’s own website reported the development as a done deal in late October, at least as it relates to coaches.

Teams may begin interviewing assistants from other teams only if their head-coaching job is vacant, or if the head coach has been told that he won’t be retained after the season ends.

There’s no reason to think the measure won’t pass, especially if it already has. Perhaps the league office realized after adopting it that an official vote was needed.

Regardless, absent an about-face, teams could start firing coaches immediately after Week 16 ends, taking advantage of the ability to get a head start on looking for new coaches or General Managers.