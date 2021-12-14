Packers signing Juwann Winfree to active roster

Getty Images

The Packers had a couple of wide receivers pick up injuries on Sunday night and they’re adding another receiver to the active roster on Tuesday.

Agent Mike McCartney announced that his client Juwann Winfree is being signed off of the team’s practice squad.

Winfree appeared in three games earlier this season and caught four passes for 30 yards in Green Bay’s Week Eight win over the Cardinals. The Packers were missing Davante Adams and Allen Lazard in that game, which opened the door for Winfree to see 54 offensive snaps.

Equanimeous St. Brown was evaluated for a concussion on Sunday night and Malik Taylor suffered an abdominal injury. The Packers are also without Randall Cobb after he had core muscle surgery and went on injured reserve.