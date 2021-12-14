Panthers activate Trent Scott

Getty Images

The Panthers were shorthanded on the offensive line in Sunday’s loss to the Panthers, but they’ll have at least one of the missing players back for this weekend’s game against the Bills.

In the team’s announcement of running back Christian McCaffrey going on the COVID-19 reserve list, the Panthers also announced that they have activated Trent Scott from the same list. Before going on the list, Scott had started four of the team’s last five games at guard.

The Panthers were missing two other guards — John Miller and Michael Jordan — because of injuries against the Falcons.

Carolina waived tight end Colin Thompson to open a roster spot for Scott. He’s played mostly on special teams in 10 games this season. He has one tackle and has not caught any passes.