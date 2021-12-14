Patriots add Mac Jones to practice report with thumb injury

Getty Images

The Patriots added quarterback Mac Jones to their practice report about 90 minutes after the release of their initial practice report. He was a full participant with a left thumb injury.

It is unclear when Jones hurt the thumb on his non-throwing hand, but he threw only three passes in the Patriots’ last game on Dec. 6. The Patriots had a bye last week.

It is Jones’ first appearance on the practice report this season.

Jones has become the front-runner for offensive rookie of the year with 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste (illness) was the only player the Patriots listed as a non-participant in Tuesday’s session.

Running back Damien Harris (hamstring), safety Adrian Phillips (knee), tackle Trent Brown (calf/wrist), center David Andrews (shoulder), defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee), linebacker Ja'whaun Bentley (ribs), running back Brandon Bolden (knee), kicker Nick Folk (left knee) and linebacker Ronnie Perkins (illness) were limited.