Pete Carroll: Rashaad Penny deserves a shot to show he can be a starter

Running back Rashaad Penny joined the Seahawks as a first-round pick in 2018, but injuries and the presence of Chris Carson have kept him from moving up to the first team during his time in Seattle.

Carson is the one hurt now, though, and Penny is healthy, which meant he got his second career start against the Texans last Sunday. Penny made the most of it by running 16 times for 137 yards and two touchdowns.

Alex Collins, Travis Homer, and Adrian Peterson remain on hand as backfield options, but head coach Pete Carroll indicated that Penny is going to continue to fill the lead role in the backfield.

“I think he deserves a shot to show that, to start it out,” Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “We’ll still rotate to keep you guys fresh, but yeah, we’re gonna give him a shot again to come right on back and see if we can keep going.”

The Seahawks didn’t exercise their fifth-year option on Penny’s contract, so he’s set for free agency at the end of the season. Matching Sunday’s effort in the weeks to come should help generate interest in his services around the league.