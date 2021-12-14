Rams place nine on COVID-19 lists, activate Tyler Higbee

Getty Images

After missing cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Tyler Higbee for Monday’s win over the Cardinals, the Rams have several COVID-19 issues entering their practice week.

Los Angeles has placed eight players on their active roster and practice squad COVID-19 lists — including receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

But the team has activated Higbee off the COVID-19 list. Head coach Sean McVay told reporters in a Tuesday press conference that Higbee’s test result was a false positive.

Beckham’s positive test was reported earlier on Tuesday. The Rams also placed defensive back Jordan Fuller, defensive back Terrell Burgess, tight end Brycen Hopkins, defensive back Juju Hughes, offensive tackle Alaric Jackson, and defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day on the COVID-19 list. Joseph-Day has been on injured reserve since undergoing surgery to repair a pectoral injury last month.

Practice squad defensive lineman Jonah Williams and defensive back Tyler Hall were placed on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.

L.A. now has 13 players on its COVID-19 lists, with the nine placements on Tuesday joining Ramsey, running back Darrell Henderson, right tackle Rob Havenstein, and cornerback Donte Deayon.

The Rams play the Seahawks at home on Sunday.