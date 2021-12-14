Rams working remotely Tuesday and Wednesday

Getty Images

The Rams added five players to their COVID-19 reserve list over the last few days and the number of positive tests in the organization is going to impact their work week.

Head coach Sean McVay told reporters that the team is going to be working remotely on Tuesday and Wednesday as the team has put enhanced COVID protocols into place. He also suggested that there may be more additions to the reserve list this week.

“There’s going to be more people that are affected by this,” McVay said, via Greg Beacham of the Associated Press

The Rams were without cornerback Jalen Ramsey, tight end Tyler Higbee, running back Darrell Henderson, right tackle Rob Havenstein, and cornerback Dont’e Deayon in Monday night’s win over the Cardinals. McVay said he was proud of how the team didn’t flinch under the circumstances and it looks like they’ll have to take a similar approach against the Seahawks in Week 15.