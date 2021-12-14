Browns holding virtual meetings due to COVID positives

Getty Images

There were 37 positive COVID-19 tests for NFL players on Monday and several teams are working under enhanced protocols that call for meetings to be held virtually as a result of those tests.

The Browns are reportedly joining that group on Tuesday. Josina Anderson of USA Today Sports reports that the team is working virtually due to COVID-19 positives.

Cleveland did not put any players on the COVID-19 reserve list on Monday, but they will likely be doing so on Tuesday if any of the positive tests came from players.

The Browns host the Raiders on Saturday afternoon and Anderson adds that the plan is for the team to practice as scheduled on Tuesday afternoon.