Report: Further tests show Logan Thomas did tear his ACL

Getty Images

After Washington tight end Logan Thomas injured his knee in a Week 13 win over the Raiders, head coach Ron Rivera said that an MRI showed Thomas did not tear his ACL.

It appears that other tests returned different news about Thomas’ knee. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that those tests showed Thomas did suffer a tear and that he will have surgery to address the injury this week.

Thomas went on injured reserve last week and that move ended his season since he had a previous stint on the list earlier this year. Learning the injury is a torn ACL will change the rehab timeline for Thomas heading into next season.

Between the knee injury and his earlier hamstring injury, Thomas was limited to six games this season. He caught 18 passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns after posting a career-high 72 catches, 670 yards, and six touchdowns in 2020.