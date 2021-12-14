Report: Odell Beckham Jr. tests positive for COVID-19

Posted by Charean Williams on December 14, 2021, 3:12 PM EST
Los Angeles Rams v Arizona Cardinals
Getty Images

Rams coach Sean McVay announced the team had closed its facility in anticipation of more positive COVID-19 tests. It didn’t take long for news that another player is being placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has tested positive for the virus, Josina Anderson reports.

The Rams played Monday night’s game without several key players. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey, tight end Tyler Higbee, running back Darrell Henderson, right tackle Rob Havenstein and cornerback Dont’e Deayon were added to the COVID-19 reserve list ahead of the game against the Cardinals.

That prompted the decision for the Rams to enter enhanced COVID-19 protocols, which includes working remotely Tuesday and Wednesday.

Beckham caught six passes for 77 yards and a touchdown in Monday’s victory and now has 15 receptions for 204 yards and three touchdowns in four games with Los Angeles.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Report: Odell Beckham Jr. tests positive for COVID-19

  1. Are these guys tested prior to games? I’m sure the Cardinals feel awesome about playing against guys that tested positive this morning.

  3. So because he was presumably vaccinated, he played WITH Covid but wasn’t required to sit out. But a player who is unvaccinated is subject to daily testing and wouldn’t have been able to play…

    The rules are so arbitrary and random, they don’t make any sense and have nothing to do with health and safety. I’d love to see if the Superbowl QBs test positive for Covid if they are going to bother keeping them out of the game, or if they’re just going to wait a few days to release their status.

  4. This just once again goes to show you what a joke this “pandemic” is. Players test positive for the virus of the century, but play like that. But go on, keep feeding the narrative. Me? I’m just going to continue living life. Unvaxxed and unafraid.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.