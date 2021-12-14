Report: Odell Beckham Jr. tests positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

Rams coach Sean McVay announced the team had closed its facility in anticipation of more positive COVID-19 tests. It didn’t take long for news that another player is being placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has tested positive for the virus, Josina Anderson reports.

The Rams played Monday night’s game without several key players. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey, tight end Tyler Higbee, running back Darrell Henderson, right tackle Rob Havenstein and cornerback Dont’e Deayon were added to the COVID-19 reserve list ahead of the game against the Cardinals.

That prompted the decision for the Rams to enter enhanced COVID-19 protocols, which includes working remotely Tuesday and Wednesday.

Beckham caught six passes for 77 yards and a touchdown in Monday’s victory and now has 15 receptions for 204 yards and three touchdowns in four games with Los Angeles.