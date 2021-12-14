Report: Tests on Leonard Williams’ elbow better than expected

Getty Images

Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams left Sunday’s loss to the Chargers with an elbow injury and word on Monday was that the team feared it was significant enough that his season might be over.

Further tests on Williams’ injury have reportedly assuaged those fears. Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that the tests came back better than expected and that the team is optimistic about Williams getting back on the field this season.

Per the report, that return could even come in time for Williams to play against the Cowboys this weekend.

Williams has started every game this season and has never missed a game due to injury since entering the league. He has 62 tackles, 5.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery this year.