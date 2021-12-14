Rich Bisaccia not looking to take Derek Carr out for more Marcus Mariota

Getty Images

Among the many things that went wrong for the Raiders in Sunday’s 48-9 loss to the Chiefs was Las Vegas’ pass protection.

Quarterback Derek Carr was sacked four times as Kansas City racked up 11 quarterback hits — four of which came from defensive end Frank Clark.

As the Raiders gear up to play the Browns on Saturday, they’re preparing to face one of the game’s elite edge rushers in Myles Garrett. The 2017 No. 1 overall pick set Cleveland’s franchise record in sacks last week when he brought down Baltimore backup Tyler Huntley, caused him to fumble, and returned the loose ball for a touchdown.

Las Vegas interim head coach Rich Bisaccia was asked in his Monday press conference if the team would consider inserting backup QB Marcus Mariota into the game more often to help protect Carr, if not also light a spark for the offense. Mariota played only one snap in Sunday’s loss.

But Bisaccia didn’t seem to have an appetite for creating any sort of quarterback controversy.

“Again, there’s been conversation all the time about what’s the plan for Marcus and when he comes in and what exactly he can do with it,” Bisaccia said. “I don’t think we’re real excited about taking No. 4 [Carr] out from behind the center when he can be a productive player for us. And I thought yesterday he gave us a chance with some of the balls that he delivered to put us in position to score some points and we turned the ball over.

“I don’t ever think that one particular thing is going to move you in one direction or the other. So, we’d like to do a better job, really, in everything that we’re doing.”

The Raiders are 1-5 since their Week Eight bye, failing to score even 17 points in each of the five losses. Their one win came at the expense of the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

Whether the Raiders decide to expand their Mariota package or not in the team’s remaining four games, Carr and the franchise’s next regime will have a lot to discuss about the quarterback’s future with Las Vegas in the coming offseason.