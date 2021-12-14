Seahawks cornerback Gavin Heslop recovering from surgery on broken leg

Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks defensive back Gavin Heslop is recovering from surgery to repair fracturing to both bones in his left leg sustained in Sunday’s win over the Houston Texans.

Heslop had surgery Sunday night and has remained in Houston as he begins his recovery.

“He had a real successful surgery,” head coach Pete Carroll said. “He sounded way better, was much more upbeat about that everything worked out OK and all that. He’ll get back here in a couple days.”

Heslop was injured with just over a minute left to play in the 33-13 win over the Texans. Heslop was playing the final snaps of the game in place of Quandre Diggs with the game in hand at free safety. Nico Collins caught an 18-yard pass from Davis Mills in front of Heslop. As Collins was falling to the ground, Heslop planted his left leg and Collins fell and landed on the middle of Heslop’s lower leg.

The impact caused fractures to both the tibia and fibula.

Heslop had just been promoted to the active roster to take the place of Jamal Adams, who is also out for the season after sustaining a torn labrum in his shoulder. Heslop had appeared in two games this season as a standard practice squad elevation. Sunday’s game was his first chance to play on defense and he saw just four snaps before the injury.

“A heartbreaker. Just got started,” Carroll said. “He was doing well, too. And to get to this point where we got him active and all that, it’s just too bad.”