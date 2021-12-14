Sean McVay: Aaron Donald is the epitome of competitive greatness

Getty Images

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald had three sacks in Monday night’s win over the Cardinals, and afterward he was the first player head coach Sean McVay singled out for praise.

McVay said Donald plays the game exactly the way the Rams need their great players to play if they’re going to win the Super Bowl.

“You look at the way Aaron Donald played,” McVay said. “That’s what the best do. They play their best when the best is required. We talk about competitive greatness all the time. This guy is the epitome of competitive greatness. Really proud of Aaron. Not at all surprised.”

Donald now has 10 sacks this season, his fifth consecutive season with double-digit sacks. He may be the best pass rusher in NFL history from the defensive tackle position, and he’s not slowing down.