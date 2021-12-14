Sean McVay “really proud” Rams didn’t flinch in face of missing players

Getty Images

The Rams didn’t let missing players keep them from getting a win in Arizona on Monday night.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey, tight end Tyler Higbee, running back Darrell Henderson, right tackle Rob Havenstein, and cornerback Dont’e Deayon were all placed on the COVID-19 reserve list in the last few days, which led to a lot of changing plans on the fly for the Rams heading into the game. All of the adjustments worked out well enough for a 30-23 win that left head coach Sean McVay feeling good about how his team was able to roll with the punches.

“My initial reaction was, ‘You’ve got to be shitting me,’” McVay said at his postgame press conference. “On Saturday morning we find out that we’re losing three really important players and in Havenstein, ‘Double D’ and Darrell Henderson — or on Sunday that was. And then on Monday morning you say, ‘Oh by the way, now you’re losing Jalen Ramsey and Tyler Higbee.’ Can’t say enough about just the guys’ ability to not flinch. You don’t replace those kinds of guys, but that’s why you have 48 guys that play on gameday, and we certainly used everybody today. Really proud of these guys. Proud to be associated with this group and just be a small part.”

The Rams have now won two straight after a rough run in November and McVay credited “the leadership for this group” for finding a way to resume playing good football as the season winds down. They’ll try to keep that run going against the Seahawks in Week 15.