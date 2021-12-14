Shad Khan vows to do the “right thing” with Urban Meyer

Posted by Mike Florio on December 14, 2021, 10:09 AM EST
San Francisco 49ers v Jacksonville Jaguars
Getty Images

On the surface, Monday’s comments from Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed to suggest that he’ll stay the course. On closer inspection, Khan has left the door open to do whatever he thinks he needs to do, given the current situation involving his team.

Speaking at a pre-planned reception on his superyacht with local beat writers to discuss the state of the team, the questions understandably focused on first-year coach Urban Meyer.

“I’m not impulsive,” Khan said, via Mark Long of the Associated Press. “I learned that a long time ago with anything that’s this important you don’t want to be impulsive. You want to look at exactly what I know first-hand, what people are telling me and then collect that and do the right thing.”

He noted that both Gus Bradley and Doug Marrone received four years to turn things around. Khan did not commit to another four-year plan for Meyer, calling it “absolutely a trap I don’t believe falling in.”

“I think we have a history of looking at the facts and doing the right thing,” Khan said. “Wins and losses, this is a little bit different. I’m going to reflect on all of that and do what’s the right thing for the team and the right thing for the city.”

And while on-field success continues to be the primary focus, Khan recognizes that there’s something different regarding the struggles of a team that usually enjoys the luxury of failing with anonymity.

“What’s different about this thing is you have losses and you have drama,” Khan said. “In the past, it was like, you were, ‘It’s like the lowly Jaguars’ and everyone left you alone. Now, the scrutiny we have is really something different.

“So how much of that is we’re bringing it upon ourselves or how much of that is deserved? In this case, Urban, he won wherever he was. This is something he’s never dealt with. And when you win in football, you create enemies. The only way you can really deal with that is you got to win again.”

Khan seems to be confused about the concept of enemy-generation in football. Obviously, success creates resentment from competitors. For Meyer, failure (and the coach’s handling of it) has triggered animosity from those who are not supposed to feel that way about him.

Regardless, Khan expects more from Meyer.

“The plan is you need to start winning now and tell me what you need and that’s what we’re going to do,” Khan said. “I feel we have a roster that is far better than winning two games.”

But it has only won two games. And Meyer is the man primarily and ultimately responsible for it.

He’s also responsible for hiring the assistants who have, at least partially, turned on him. It all started when Meyer abandoned his post and didn’t fly back to Jacksonville with the team after a Thursday night game in Cincinnati. That’s when “sources” began airing dirty laundry about interactions with assistant coaches, relaxed work hours, and other things that began to come to light after Meyer decided that it wasn’t important to be with his football team as it got on a plane and flew home. Given all of the various things that could happen on the flight (fights, arguments, illnesses, weather-related issues, etc.), the notion that the man in charge of the team chose not to be present continues to be incomprehensible.

Then there’s whatever Meyer told Khan when Meyer returned to work and was grilled for it. What has, or hasn’t, Khan done to explore whether Meyer told him the truth?

As to the latest issue involving Meyer, the mere fact that it exists becomes a bigger problem than whether he said or did what he’s accused of saying or doing. Those incidents are, in the grand scheme of things, not remotely as bad to ditching his team for a weekend of rest and recreation. The fact that someone broke ranks and spilled facts to the media conglomerate partially owned by the Jaguars shows that Meyer has failed the ultimate pass-fail test of whether he truly has control of his team.

He doesn’t. The house currently is on fire, and he’s spending his time quibbling about whether the lawn needs to be trimmed. Khan, one the great American success stories of his generation, presumably knows enough to know that the current situation, as crafted by Meyer, is the exact opposite of that.

Permalink 27 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

27 responses to “Shad Khan vows to do the “right thing” with Urban Meyer

  4. Teams that play on Thursdays usually treat the following weekend as a bye and give the players the time off they didn’t get while preparing for the Thursday game. There’s nothing wrong with the coach telling the players they are free until Monday. There’s also nothing wrong with the coaches doing the same.

  6. The autocratic coaching model just does not carry over effectively from college to the pros. How many times have we seen this play out? And it’s not just a problem with the coaching model, Meyer almost lost all credibility shortly after walking through the door.

    It seems like Darth Hoodie is the only current coach who’s figured out how to be feared and respected by players. Meanwhile you have a guy like Mike Tomlin, who’s a credible man but gets ripped for being too much of a players’ coach. So was John Madden. I guess winning solves your locker room culture dilemmas.

  9. The question should be: who can you hire that can fix the damage done to Trevor Lawrence, your franchise QB, who has been a disaster this season.

  10. So Khan is satisfied with just being the “lowly Jaguars” as long as there’s no drama and everyone leaves them alone? Not only do they need a new head coach,they need a new owner,too. That seems like the right thing to do.

  11. Mr. Khan might know the world about auto parts but his is lost on the complexities of the NFL world.

  12. I imagine Mr. Khan is hoping that Urban quits to take a college job. That way he’s off the hook financially. If Mr. Khan fires Urban, he’s essentially laying him to be UCLA coach next year.

  13. He will turn his yacht into Urban’s private lapdance headquarters away from prying eyes.

  14. All you need to do in your decision is ask if Josh McDaniels or Andy Reid was coaching Trevor Lawrence would he be progressing as a generational talent compared to what’s going on with Urban? Don’t kill this kids career before it starts. Urban embarasses your franchise. He has zero clue about football at all. He only won because Ohio State is a brand that’s easy to recruit five star talent. Remember Urban picked Deayne Haskins over Joe Burrow when they were both at Ohio State. Great evaluating there Urban.

  15. No surprise here. They have had one (fluke) winning season since Khan bought the team. Every other year has seen double-digit losses. Of course he’s going to stick with Urban because he doesn’t want to pay to fire him. Don’t forget he hired Trent Baalke as the GM. He did get approval for his latest scheme and gets the taxpayers to help make him even richer. He could care less about the Jags. It’s just another cash cow for him.

  17. Even the best managers make bad hires. Cut your losses and move on. TL’s impressionable years are to valuable to waste.

  19. A common solution among readers to individuals embroiled in controversy is to have them cut, fired, forced to sell their team, or imprisoned. Without delay.

  20. Meyer wanted to be fired in order to get the most payout. Khan wanted Meyer to resign and no payout. And here we are.

  21. Dear Mr. Khan,

    Don’t listen to these clowns. Raw, young qb talent can flourish despite bad coaches and an awful offensive line.

    Regards,
    Samuel Jacob Bradford

  22. Did hiring Urban help in key areas like attracting free agents? Finding and retaining assistant coaches? Getting more local sponsors? Increasing fan interest?

    Yeah…he’s one and done.\

  25. So Khan was fine losing and cashing checks until people started laughing at him personally huh? Sounds about right for a lot of these owners with no football background. A reliable source once told me a lot of pro sports owners don’t care about their teams as much as they’re just deathly afraid of losing face in their social circles.

  26. After reading the AP article, it appears that Khan is more concerned about keeping and developing Lawrence than he is allowing the Meyer regime to continue. If that’s the case, then Khan needs to move quickly because Trevor is taking weekly beatings and showing signs of developing a dangerous case of “happy feet” in the pocket.

  27. That sounds like a prequel to a firing! Myer is gone at the end of this season, unless he starts winning, that’s what Khan is effectively saying

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.