Vikings place Dede Westbrook on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Vikings have also been hit by the COVID-19 issues going around the league.

Minnesota announced on Tuesday that receiver and punt returner Dede Westbrook has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

If Westbrook is vaccinated and tested positive, there’s a chance he’ll be back in time for Minnesota’s matchup with Chicago on Monday night. He would need two negative tests separated by 24 hours to return to the club.

Westbrook has averaged 8.3 yards on 22 punt returns this season in 12 games. He’s also caught nine passes for 64 yards.

Westbrook joins running back Alexander Mattison and receiver Dan Chisena currently on its COVID-19 list.

The Vikings also announced that receiver Trishton Jackson and running back A.J. Rose have been placed on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.