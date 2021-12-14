Washington adds Kendall Fuller, Tim Settle to COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team continued adding players to the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday.

Cornerback Kendall Fuller and defensive lineman Tim Settle will be out of action until they clear protocols. That’s a 10-day isolation for a positive test, although vaccinated players can return after two negative tests 24 hours apart, and five days for unvaccinated players who are close contacts to someone who tested positive.

Fuller has started all 13 games this season and has 64 tackles, a sack, and an interception. Settle has played all 13 games as a reserve and has been credited with 11 tackles.

Settle’s addition to the list further depletes the Washington defensive line. Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat, James Smith-Williams, Casey Toohill, and Will Bradley-King were already on the list. Linebackers Khaleke Hudson and David Mayo are also on the list along with practice squad tight end Temarrick Hemingway.