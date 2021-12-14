Washington signs Nate Orchard off of Packers practice squad

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team’s defensive line has been depleted in recent days because of positive COVID-19 tests and the team moved to shore up the group on Tuesday.

Agent Kenny Zuckerman announced that his client Nate Orchard has signed with Washington. The edge defender was on the Packers’ practice squad before the agreement.

Orchard is a familiar face in Washington. He signed with them in November 2019 and played eight games for the team before being released last November. He had 16 tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery in those appearances.

Jonathan Allen, James Smith-Williams, Montez Sweat, Casey Toohill, and Will Bradley-King are all on the COVID-19 reserve list in Washington.