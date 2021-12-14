With fresh COVID outbreak, NFL should look for fake vaccination cards now

Posted by Mike Florio on December 14, 2021, 1:58 PM EST
NFL: AUG 25 Preseason - Chiefs at Bears
Getty Images

The NFL has a full-blown COVID outbreak. It only there was something the NFL could do to ensure that its protocols are being properly respected.

Wait, there is. With record numbers of players testing positive, the NFL can — and should — vet all vaccination cards in search of fakes.

The league says that 80 percent of vaccinated players got their vaccinations at team facilities. Those don’t need to be examined. As to the other 20 percent, an effort must be made to ensure that the vaccinations actually happened.

The NFL learned, through happenstance, that three fake cards were tendered to the Buccaneers. Without receiver Antonio Brown allegedly stiffing his former live-in chef, no one would know about it. And Brown and safety Mike Edwards would continue to be masquerading as vaccinated. (The third player, John Franklin III, was released in August.)

Where else have fake cards been used? With 31 other teams, it surely has happened. The league’s strategy for avoiding the elbow grease of checking cards has been to claim that the positive rates among those vaccinated at the facility and those vaccinated elsewhere are consistent.

That’s not nearly good enough. The league doesn’t want to take the time. The league doesn’t want to spend the money. The league doesn’t want to know how deep the rabbit hole goes.

With three in one team, how many are there? A hundred? More? And how many other vaccination cards raise obvious questions that were ignored when the cards were presented, such as why did Brown, Edwards, and Franklin get their vaccinations 80 miles away from Tampa?

It’s possible, frankly, that the league fears learning that non-players were involved in hooking players up with  fake vaccination cards. It’s also possible that non-players (like coaches and executives) used fake cards, too. (For them, there was no realistic option for being unvaccinated.)

The more the league rubs that lamp, the greater the chance a pissed-off genie will fly out of it. And if the NFL were to find itself in a widespread scandal over fake vaccination cards, Congress would start sending letters, seeking documents, conducting hearings, and otherwise underscoring irresponsibility and corruption that otherwise will remain fully concealed as long as the league continues to find a way to justify doing nothing.

Basically, expecting the league to pursue the issue of fake vaccination cards aggressively is akin to asking the fox to conduct a farm-wide hen census. The league gains nothing from determining the breadth of the problem, because the league ultimately caused it through a system of protocols that created a clear temptation to get fake cards and that did little if anything to prevent fake cards from being accepted.

If the league truly cares about getting the current situation under control, it will forget about the potential consequences and commit itself to finding all fake vaccination cards, so that those players can be handled differently.

The only other alternative at this point is to wipe out the distinction between vaccinated and unvaccinated players, and subject all of them to the same protocols.

Permalink 23 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

23 responses to “With fresh COVID outbreak, NFL should look for fake vaccination cards now

  1. The vaccine may save your life if you get Covid.

    It is clearly not preventing the spread of Covid.

  2. Or, or…..look at the data and come to the conclusion that the vaccines aren’t as effective effective effective as some have been continously repeating. Just go about your lives. Stop testing. If you feel sick, stay home. If you feel fine, live it up.

  3. Or the league could accept that you can still transmit it if you’re vaccinated and scrap the separate rules for vaccinated and non vaccinated players or scrap the rules all together

  7. Just go about your lives. Stop testing. If you feel sick, stay home. If you feel fine, live it up.
    —-
    Not sure what’s scarier….the stupidity of the statement or that 8 people agree.

  8. What a sure sheep way of thinking.

    Considering that the rate of catching it and spreading it are literally the same whether one is vaccinated or not, seems the conditioning test has gone shockingly smooth.

  10. Regardless what you think or belief is on vaccinations, this was made rule by the ever hypocritical NFL. They are quick to make rules, but choose how to enforce them. Let me say this. If you don’t like the recent surge in crime in this country and want law and order, then you should be in favor of the NFL pursuing who has fake cards. Regardless what you think, there needs to be order to these rules. If the NFL doesn’t want to take this approach, then shame on them. They are hypocrites and shouldn’t have made such a rule for the players to abide by. If they do pursue investigating and deliver penalties, it sends a message of enforcement. Every company has their policies. This is theirs.

  11. Funny how there’s an “outbreak” after Rodgers and Antonio and/or the changing of the season…but yeah continue…

  12. I’m sure the League already has been internally investigating/checking vaccine data to see how secure/Thorough is their current system.

  13. Some of these comments are.. just wow.. but the NFL first must want to actually find the fake cards. We’ve seen before that the NFL makes knee jerk reactions up until the exact moment they realize that whatever quick reaction they just made is not the outcome they want when considering other players. Right now, they want this to quietly disappear. The last thing they want is to open this can of worms.

  14. Don’t forget. You’re not actually protected unless you’ve had all twenty shots. And, if you can’t sense the sarcasm here, this post is for you.

  15. The NFL supplied the data that showed they have a problem. There should not be identical rates of covid among the vaccinated and unvaccinated. There should be significantly more unvaccinated cases. I believe the number is 6 to 10 times higher.

  16. Because of how late we are in the season, the NFL isn’t going to do anything about this. They are going to stick their heads in the sand and hope for the best. Next season we will see them decide to have one set of protocols applicable to all, regardless of whether it makes sense. They’re sick of this whole thing, and they rightly conclude that most fans are too. Yes, it’s true that an unvaccinated infected person spreads a greater amount of virus particles than a vaccinated person, so it makes sense to root out players masquerading as vaccinated, but what makes sense and what’s expedient for the NFL are two different things. Always have been.

  17. It must be players lying about vaccination status because it couldn’t possibly be the pharma companies who are taking in billions despite whistleblowers revealing the shortcuts taken to get the vaccines to market, or the politicians and government officials on their bankroll, or the media outlets they sponsor that are lying about the vaccine’s effectiveness. Nope, definitely fake bad cards

  18. I’m just waiting for a real, actual pandemic to hit. You know – an actual pandemic where bodies are piled up in the streets, and the army is burning everything in sight for fear of it spreading. What we have here is known as flu season, and that is all. What a joke. If you’re afraid, stay home, lock yourself inside and don’t come out. The rest of us have lives to live.

  19. I received my booster yesterday and forgot my paper card … an image of the vaccination record is on my phone.

    I was afraid I would be turned away because I didn’t have the paper record. The girl told me not to worry, as the information is entered into a state database and is easily found. Maybe that database is a starting point for the league?

  20. Thank God. But I wish the NFL did this before all those players died of Covid. Oh wait…

  21. Why would this even be brought up? Even now the most vaccinated areas cases are going up. The seasonal flu is around, I’m sorry but to keep thinking the unvaccinated our the problem is borderline idiotic. Just like a cold that is in your body can be passed, the vaccine puts a “cold” in your body and can be passed. Look up shedding, it actually happens.

  22. Interesting to see opinions on COVID vaccine effectiveness evolve in real time… I’ve had COVID, and I’ve had two shots. I won’t take another one.

  23. “The only other alternative at this point is to wipe out the distinction between vaccinated and unvaccinated players, and subject all of them to the same protocols.”

    This should have been done months ago when the vaccines were proven ineffective at stopping transmission.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.