Aaron Donald named NFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has been wrecking the plans of opposing offenses for years and he did it again when the Rams took down the Cardinals on Monday night.

Donald sacked Kyler Murray three times as the Rams beat Arizona 30-23 to draw closer to the NFC West leaders with four games left on the schedule. The sacks give Donald 10 on the season and 95.5 in a career that has him on a path to Canton.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Donald has been named the NFC defensive player of the week. It’s the first time he’s taken the prize this season and the eighth time he’s been so honored during his career.

Donald is also a three-time NFL defensive player of the year and a strong close to the regular season could put him in the mix for that award once again this year.