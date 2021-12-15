Austin Ekeler, Derwin James questionable for Thursday night

Getty Images

The Chargers have handed in their final injury report for Thursday night’s game against the Chiefs and it features four players listed as questionable to play.

That group includes running back Austin Ekeler. Ekeler was on the injury report with an ankle injury last week and aggravated the injury during last Sunday’s win over the Giants. He was listed as limited in practice the last two days.

Safety Derwin James did not play against the Giants because of a hamstring injury, but had the same practice participation as Ekeler and drew the same questionable tag for Thursday night.

Safety Alohi Gilman (quad) and cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (concussion) are the other two player in the questionable group for Thursday.