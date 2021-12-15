Baker Mayfield tests positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

With 12 players on their COVID-19 lists, the Browns already had a full-blown crisis.

Then the team announced on Wednesday morning that head coach Kevin Stefanski had tested positive for the virus.

Now Cleveland’s quarterback has, too.

According to multiple reports, Baker Mayfield has tested positive for COVID-19. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports Mayfield is a “longshot” to have two negative tests separated by 24 hours in time for Saturday’s game against the Raiders, which implies the quarterback is vaccinated.

Mayfield testing positive could mean the others in the quarterback room are at risk of doing so. Cleveland’s backup is Case Keenum, who started the Week Seven victory over the Broncos when Mayfield was out due to injury. The Browns also have Nick Mullens on their practice squad.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Mayfield feeds “completely normal.”

In recent days, Cleveland has placed offensive started receiver Jarvis Landry, tight end Austin Hooper, guard Wyatt Teller, and left tackle Jedrick Wills on their COVID-19 list. Tight end David Njoku was placed on the list last week and has a chance to return in time for Saturday’s game.

There could be more positive tests to come out of Cleveland on Wednesday.