Ben Roethlisberger: I can’t get caught looking at the end

Getty Images

With 27 passing yards in Sunday’s game against the Titans, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will pass Philip Rivers for fifth on the NFL’s all-time list.

Rivers was drafted the same year as Roethlisberger and retired after last season, so this weekend’s milestone is another sign that Roethlisberger’s own time in the league is nearing its end. Roethlisberger hasn’t been willing to talk about plans beyond this season or his thoughts on his legacy in the NFL all season and that didn’t change when told of passing Rivers on Wednesday.

Roethlisberger said “those are things you look back on and reflect on when you’re done” and pivoted to discussing the fact that he isn’t done at this point.

“I’m living right here, right now,” Roethlisberger said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. “We’ve got to make a run. We’ve got to play good football. We’ve got to play great football. That starts right here with me. I can’t get caught looking at the end because I need to focus on right here, this week.”

Roethlisberger’s right about the Steelers needing to make a run if they’re going to have a chance at the playoffs. The schedule has them facing the Titans and Chiefs the next two weeks, so they’ll likely need to be at their best if the end is going to remain over the horizon for Roethlisberger.