Bengals optimistic about Trey Hendrickson playing Sunday

Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson left last Sunday’s overtime loss to the 49ers with a back injury, but the word out of Cincinnati about his status is positive.

Head coach Zac Taylor told reporters on Wednesday that the team is optimistic about Hendrickson’s chances of playing in Denver this weekend. Taylor said that he expects Hendrickson to be limited in practice this week in order to keep him on track to play.

Hendrickson has 12.5 sacks in his first season with the Bengals, including a sack last Sunday before he hurt his back. That sack extended his streak of games with at least one sack to nine.

Hendrickson also has 29 tackles and three forced fumbles on the year.