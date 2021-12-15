Brandon McManus named AFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

The Broncos moved to 7-6 on the season with a victory over the Lions and kicker Brandon McManus was a significant reason why.

Now McManus has been rewarded for his performance, as he was named the AFC’s special teams player of the week.

McManus connected on a 52-yard field goal and all five of his extra points in the 38-10 win. The field goal came as time expired in the second quarter and gave Denver a 17-10 lead.

In his eighth year as the Broncos’ kicker, McManus has connected on 87 percent of his field goals this season, including 2-of-4 from at least 50-yards out. And he’s hit 27-of-28 extra points.

The Broncos host the Bengals on Sunday for a matchup that will have significant implications for the AFC playoff picture.