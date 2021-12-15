Broncos sign Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Travis Fulgham to practice squad

Getty Images

The Broncos signed safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix wide receiver Travis Fulgham to their practice squad, the team announced Wednesday.

Clinton-Dix, a former Pro Bowler, has appeared in 98 games with 90 starts in seven seasons. He did not appear in a game in 2020 but has played two this season for Las Vegas. He saw action on 13 special teams snaps with the Raiders.

The Packers made Clinton-Dix a first-round choice in 2014. He totaled 14 interceptions, 25 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and 5.5 sacks before Green Bay traded him during the 2018 season.

He also has spent time with the Washington Football Team and the Bears.

Fulgham, a sixth-round choice in 2019, appeared in 13 games last season for the Eagles. He was their leading receiver with 539 yards and four touchdowns.

He has not appeared in a game this season.