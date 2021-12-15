Browns announce Kevin Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

The Browns won a playoff game without head coach Kevin Stefanski last season.

If they want to make it to the postseason in 2021, they might have to win another game without him.

Cleveland announced on Wednesday morning that Stefanski has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Browns’ announcement, Stefanski is not only fully vaccinated, but has also received a booster shot. Cleveland says Stefanski is feeling fine and will continue his head coaching duties virtually.

Stefanski missed Cleveland’s postseason victory over Pittsburgh in the Wild Card round last year after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Browns play the Raiders on Saturday, which gives Stefanski less time to produce the two negative tests separated by 24 hours that he would need to return to the Browns’ facility. Cleveland said special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as the acting head coach and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt will be the offensive play caller if Stefanski must miss the game.

Cleveland’s running backs coach, Ryan Cordell, has also tested positive for the virus. He also must produce two negative tests separated by 24 hours to return to work.

The Browns placed eight players on their COVID-19 lists on Tuesday and currently have 12 players between their active roster and the practice squad in COVID-19 protocols — including four offensive starters. According to Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, all eight players placed into the protocols on Tuesday have been vaccinated. That means some may return in time for Saturday’s game against Las Vegas.